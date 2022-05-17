BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the April 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 67.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth $113,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the third quarter valued at $165,000. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MQT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 42,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,247. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

