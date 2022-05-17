Blockzero Labs (XIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0481 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $41,355.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

