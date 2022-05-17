Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

BKEP stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 73.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 285,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.