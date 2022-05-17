BMO Capital Markets Cuts Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target to C$17.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CADNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Cascades from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.07.

Cascades stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. Cascades has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $13.40.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

