BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) to Issue Dividend of $1.66 on June 14th

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.6552 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.69.

BNPQY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($75.00) to €74.00 ($77.08) in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BNP Paribas from €75.00 ($78.13) to €64.00 ($66.67) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on BNP Paribas from €62.30 ($64.90) to €64.30 ($66.98) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($62.50) to €63.00 ($65.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($64.58) to €61.00 ($63.54) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

