BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Up 40.5% in April

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the April 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BOC Hong Kong from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOC Hong Kong from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

BOC Hong Kong stock opened at $75.36 on Tuesday. BOC Hong Kong has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $84.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

