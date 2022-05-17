Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $310.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock traded up $3.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day moving average is $84.48.

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.8297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.07%.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

