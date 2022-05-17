Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Booking by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Booking by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in Booking by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 306,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,275,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 302,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,649,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $100.58 on Tuesday, hitting $2,146.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,882. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,188.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,304.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Gordon Haskett raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,790.79.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

