BOOM Achieves Market Cap of $2.66 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (BOOM) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 17th. One BOOM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BOOM has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $79,862.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,086.49 or 0.99966895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00106153 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 966,998,954 coins and its circulating supply is 777,968,221 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

