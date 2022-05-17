Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.41-$6.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.74 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.Boot Barn also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.14 EPS.
BOOT traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,649. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.78.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
