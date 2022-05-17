Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.41-$6.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.74 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.Boot Barn also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.14 EPS.

BOOT traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,649. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.78.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.92.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.