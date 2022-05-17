Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys Shares of 291,853 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 291,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,864,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.26% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 297,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 96,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.09. 395,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,479. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

