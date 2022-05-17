Boston Financial Mangement LLC Reduces Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown comprises 1.6% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.22% of Brown & Brown worth $44,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 938.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 470,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,073,000 after acquiring an additional 424,908 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 130,562 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 53,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

NYSE:BRO traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.46. 1,521,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day moving average of $66.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,306.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,670 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.11.

About Brown & Brown (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.