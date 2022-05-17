Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 2,659 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 1.3% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $36,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.85.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $2,620,940 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded down $3.93 on Monday, hitting $196.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,064,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,260. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.50. The stock has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.47.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

CME Group Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

