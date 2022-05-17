Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) PT Lowered to C$195.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$235.00 to C$195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$188.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $109.55 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $214.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.25.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

