Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $104.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.06.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.