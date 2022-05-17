Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

BCLI opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.06. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $4.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 53,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

