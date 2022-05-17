BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Price Down 4.8%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.53. Approximately 5,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,279,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BRCC shares. Citigroup started coverage on BRC in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BRC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39.
About BRC (NYSE:BRCC)
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
