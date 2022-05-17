BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBIO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Shares of BBIO stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.43. 2,418,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $21.78.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Dachille acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $81,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 71.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma (Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.