Bridgeworth LLC Buys New Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,759,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 856,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,680,000 after acquiring an additional 75,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $96.82. The company had a trading volume of 369 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,159. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.13. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $96.17 and a 12 month high of $112.27.

