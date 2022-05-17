Bridgeworth LLC Cuts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,955 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

NYSE:LUV traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $44.64. The stock had a trading volume of 105,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,973. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.65. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $63.68.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

