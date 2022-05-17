Bridgeworth LLC Reduces Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bridgeworth LLC cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,823 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5,247.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,900 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,105 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 952.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 974,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,319,000 after purchasing an additional 882,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,683,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,399,000 after purchasing an additional 618,709 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.54. The stock had a trading volume of 63,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,360. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.87. The company has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on D. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.