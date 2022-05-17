Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the April 15th total of 36,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Bright Minds Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.04. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,574. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bright Minds Biosciences stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) by 115.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,774 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 1.74% of Bright Minds Biosciences worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a pre-clinical biosciences company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists comprises 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.

