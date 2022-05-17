Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.

BCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brink’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Brink's alerts:

Shares of Brink’s stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. Brink’s has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $80.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s (Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.