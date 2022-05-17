British Land (LON:BLND) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 475 ($5.86) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLND. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.01) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.16) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 529.29 ($6.52).

Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 508.40 ($6.27) on Friday. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 441.70 ($5.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 563.80 ($6.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 513.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 522.27.

In other British Land news, insider Mark Aedy bought 1,544 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £8,229.52 ($10,144.87). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 1,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.60), for a total transaction of £10,127.55 ($12,484.65). Insiders bought a total of 1,603 shares of company stock worth $853,214 in the last three months.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

