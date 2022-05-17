Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 105.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.5%.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

BRMK stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.57. 834,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,530. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.81. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 66.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 66.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. 48.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Broadmark Realty Capital (Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.