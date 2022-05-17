Brokerages Anticipate Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.70 Million

Brokerages expect that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) will report $18.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $21.09 million. Agenus reported sales of $10.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $66.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $88.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $111.10 million, with estimates ranging from $88.91 million to $149.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGEN shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

AGEN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. 127,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,568,902. The stock has a market cap of $445.78 million, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. Agenus has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $6.79.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

