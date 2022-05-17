Brokerages Anticipate BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) to announce $190,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BioCardia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. BioCardia posted sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full-year sales of $1.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $630,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioCardia.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 110.86% and a negative net margin of 1,261.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

BCDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of BCDA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,765. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99. BioCardia has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BioCardia by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 238,554 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BioCardia during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BioCardia during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCardia during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BioCardia during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

