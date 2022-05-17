Brokerages Anticipate BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Announce -$1.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAIGet Rating) to post earnings per share of ($1.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.73). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.07) to ($3.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.05) to ($1.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Shares of BTAI traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,402. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $39.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

