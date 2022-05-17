Brokerages Anticipate Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to Post $1.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) will report $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Choice Hotels International posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 119.10%. The business had revenue of $257.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $45,021.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,921.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,979 in the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHH traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.11. 205,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.32. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $110.94 and a 12 month high of $157.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

