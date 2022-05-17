Brokerages Expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to Post $0.24 EPS

Analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Accel Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Accel Entertainment.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 48.62%. The firm had revenue of $192.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.96 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACEL shares. TheStreet cut Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Shares of NYSE ACEL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.77. 7,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 11,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $154,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $80,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 620,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,757,788.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,280 shares of company stock worth $1,987,054. 18.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,147,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,530,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,984,000 after purchasing an additional 30,915 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 4.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,424,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,892,000 after purchasing an additional 208,667 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,602,000 after purchasing an additional 220,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,075,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,465,000 after purchasing an additional 37,368 shares during the last quarter. 48.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accel Entertainment (Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.