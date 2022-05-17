Brokerages Expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. Bentley Systems reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

BSY traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,686. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 213,547 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $9,109,915.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,647,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,833,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $4,458,448.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,860,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,193,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 592,577 shares of company stock worth $25,285,068. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 622.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 165.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 8.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 41,654 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 33.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,611 shares during the period. 33.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

