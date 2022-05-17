Brokerages Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Corporate Office Properties Trust also posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

NYSE:OFC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,893. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

