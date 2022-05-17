Brokerages Expect NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.02 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) will report $119.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NerdWallet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.01 million and the lowest is $112.60 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NerdWallet will report full year sales of $499.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.60 million to $508.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $606.49 million, with estimates ranging from $581.40 million to $620.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NerdWallet.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.28 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 61,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $598,838.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Yuann sold 3,524 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $28,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 84,900 shares of company stock worth $852,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NerdWallet in the first quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRDS stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,309. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.50. NerdWallet has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $34.44.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

