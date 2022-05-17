Brokerages Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.47. Newell Brands reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on NWL. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Newell Brands by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Newell Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,898,000 after acquiring an additional 59,411 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 127,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 74,082 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 558.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 67,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.07. 2,080,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

