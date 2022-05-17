Brokerages Expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) will report $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Truist Financial posted earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Truist Financial.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.11. The stock had a trading volume of 190,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.01. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.