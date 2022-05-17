Brokerages Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.27 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSNGet Rating) to report $13.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.55 billion and the lowest is $13.02 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $12.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $52.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.85 billion to $52.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $52.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.05 billion to $53.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.79. 1,641,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.03.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,206 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,996,000 after acquiring an additional 690,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,055,000 after acquiring an additional 83,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,244,000 after acquiring an additional 155,745 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

