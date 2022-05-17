Brokerages Set Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Target Price at $800.00

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $800.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on BYPLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 725 ($8.94) to GBX 800 ($9.86) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.29) to GBX 800 ($9.86) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYPLF remained flat at $$8.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Bodycote has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

