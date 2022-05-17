Brokerages Set Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Target Price at $800.00

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $800.00.

BYPLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 725 ($8.94) to GBX 800 ($9.86) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.29) to GBX 800 ($9.86) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Bodycote alerts:

OTCMKTS:BYPLF remained flat at $$8.08 during midday trading on Thursday. Bodycote has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.