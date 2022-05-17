Brokerages Set CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) PT at $92.84

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.84.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.53. 47,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,722. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $113.49. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.78.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,333,463 shares of company stock valued at $107,631,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

