Brokerages Set CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) PT at $122.04

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.04.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of GIB stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.46. 3,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,213. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.74. CGI has a 1-year low of $76.98 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth $202,279,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth $153,156,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CGI by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,745,000 after buying an additional 1,291,949 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CGI by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,196,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,597,000 after buying an additional 900,529 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth $68,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

