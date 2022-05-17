Brokerages Set CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) PT at $122.04

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.04.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.
Shares of GIB stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.46. 3,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,213. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.74. CGI has a 1-year low of $76.98 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth $202,279,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth $153,156,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CGI by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,745,000 after buying an additional 1,291,949 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CGI by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,196,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,597,000 after buying an additional 900,529 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth $68,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
