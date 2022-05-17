Brokerages Set Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target at $33.00

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENVX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:ENVX traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.22. 2,644,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,271. Enovix has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $39.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.98.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.44). Analysts forecast that Enovix will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Enovix news, CEO Harrold J. Rust purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Mccranie purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Enovix by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enovix by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Enovix during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Enovix by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

