Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target at $41.39

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.39.

FQVLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of FQVLF traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.55. 10,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,350. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.01. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.0039 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 0.64%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

