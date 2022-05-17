Brokerages Set Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT at $223.50

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. Citigroup upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $142.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.59 and its 200-day moving average is $177.52. Five Below has a 52-week low of $133.75 and a 52-week high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 19,421.0% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 701,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 698,184 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,494,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,394.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,639,000 after purchasing an additional 492,087 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,170,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.