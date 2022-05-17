Brokerages Set Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Target Price at $242.00

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GJNSY shares. Barclays raised Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 237.00 to 242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of GJNSY stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $20.25. 274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.6784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

