Brokerages Set H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) PT at $26.80

Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,069,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.57. 64,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,605. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.71.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.60. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

