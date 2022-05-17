Brokerages Set ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Price Target at $131.50

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITVPF shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.15) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ITV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised ITV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ITV from GBX 192 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS:ITVPF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,886. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. ITV has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

