Brokerages Set LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Target Price at €780.92

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “N/A” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €780.92 ($813.46).

Several research firms recently issued reports on MC. HSBC set a €800.00 ($833.33) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($708.33) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €765.00 ($796.88) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($833.33) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($781.25) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock traded down €6.30 ($6.56) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €575.00 ($598.96). The stock had a trading volume of 363,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €617.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €669.36. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($203.59) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($271.41).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.