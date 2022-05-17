Brokerages Set Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Price Target at $23.33

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MITK. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:MITK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.24. 4,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,129. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $409.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $141,389.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

