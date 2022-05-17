Brokerages Set Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) PT at $18.50

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
PVG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
NYSE:PVG remained flat at $$15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $15.65.
Pretium Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
