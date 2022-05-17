Brokerages Set Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) PT at $18.50

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

PVG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:PVG remained flat at $$15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 41.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 142,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,781,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,951,000 after acquiring an additional 113,807 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 14.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 79.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 204,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

