Brokerages Set Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target at $4,350.00

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,350.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($65.34) to GBX 5,600 ($69.03) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE:RIO opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $91.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.60.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $4.785 per share. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

